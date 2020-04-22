Moss Bros suitor attempts to pull offer

Crew Clothing owner Brigadier Acquisition Company is looking to retract its £22.6m deal to buy menswear chain Moss Bros, a month after making the offer.

Brigadier has informed the Moss Bros board that it is seeking a ruling from the Takeover Panel, an independent body that regulates takeovers and mergers, in order to “invoke a condition of its offer and lapse its offer”.

It was announced on 12 March that Brigadier, which is controlled by Menoshi Shina, owner of Crew Clothing, had agreed to pay 22p a share for the menswear tailoring business. The acquisition was expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.

On 26 March Moss Bros revealed it was halting online operations, after closing all stores, to protect its staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Moss Bros said today that it would challenge Brigadier’s attempt to retract the offer.

A meeting for Moss Bros shareholders to approve the takeover deal will go ahead as scheduled on 29 April.