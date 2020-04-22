Moss Bros suitor attempts to pull offer

Crew Clothing owner Brigadier Acquisition Company is looking to retract its £22.6m deal to buy menswear chain Moss Bros, a month after making the offer.
Brigadier has informed the Moss Bros board that it is seeking a ruling from the Takeover Panel, an independent body that regulates takeovers and mergers, in order to “invoke a condition of its offer and lapse its offer”.
It was announced on 12 March that Brigadier, which is controlled by Menoshi Shina, owner of Crew Clothing, had agreed to pay 22p a share for the menswear tailoring business. The acquisition was expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.
On 26 March Moss Bros revealed it was halting online operations, after closing all stores, to protect its staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
Moss Bros said today that it would challenge Brigadier’s attempt to retract the offer.
A meeting for Moss Bros shareholders to approve the takeover deal will go ahead as scheduled on 29 April.
Drapers’ coronavirus update:
We’re working to keep delivering to your doorstep. If your magazine is delivered to your office and you’d like to change this, please email help@subscribe.drapersonline.com or call 01604 828 705.
As a subscriber you can also read the digital editions of the magazine, which can be found under the ‘My Account’ tab on the main navigation bar.
Finally, make sure you’ve signed up to our newsletters by visiting ‘My Account’ and ‘Newsletters’.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.