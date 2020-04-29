Most shoppers prefer store staff to robots

Almost three-quarters (72%) of UK shoppers said they would reconsider shopping in store if there were no retail staff available, new research has found.

This figure rises to 83% of those aged 55 and above.

A survey of more than 2,000 UK consumers, conducted by jobs site Retail Choice between 25 February and 7 April, also found that although two in three (62%) retail workers are confident that they will not be replaced by a robot, half (44%) of workers feel that their employer is not providing them with enough training to keep up with changes in technology. The research reveals half of consumers (51%) report the reason they return to their favourite stores as because of their exceptional customer service.

Most respondents (77%) believe that retail workers deserve more respect within society, and more than half (58%) pledged to be nicer to retail staff following Covid-19.

Meanwhile, one in four (24%) people in the UK know someone who has been displaced from their career as a result of Covid-19 and has since found employment in retail.

Oliver Wren, jobs expert at Retail Choice, said: “Whilst there is appetite from retail workers for more in-store technology to automate basic functions, our research highlights that people are still very much at the heart of the industry. Retail staff recognise the value of their work in providing personalised customer service and shoppers prefer to speak to retail staff over technology, particularly when it comes to advice or support.

“With this in mind, retailers must be careful not to over-automate their stores. Too much technology, which might falter or over-complicate the retail experience, is likely to frustrate workers and consumers alike. What’s more, the research shows that half of retail workers don’t feel they have received the necessary training to keep up with changes in technology. Employers need to invest in their staff as well as investing in new technology, to ensure retail workers can focus on delivering what they do best: exceptional customer service.”