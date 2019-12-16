Mothercare partners with Boots

Boots will stock Mothercare-branded clothing, and home and travel products, including pushchairs and car seats.

The Mothercare product range will be made available in larger Boots stores across the UK, including Mothercare shop-in-shops over time, as well as online at boots.com.

A limited range of Mothercare products will be available to buy online from mid-2020. It is expected that a wider Mothercare product offer will be available in Boots stores from late summer 2020.

The proposed franchise partnership will be for an initial period of five years.

It comes after Mothercare appointed Zelf Hussain, Toby Banfield, and David Baxendale of PWC as administrators for Mothercare UK and Mothercare Business Services (MBS), which is responsible for Mothercare UK’s back-office functions, including finance, HR, property and IT, on 5 November. Mothercare’s UK business will be wound down by February, resulting in 79 store closures and 2,500 redundancies, Drapers revealed last month.

“I am delighted to announce that we have taken our long-standing partnership with Boots to this next stage”, Mark Newton-Jones, CEO of Mothercare, commented. “In Boots, another much loved British heritage brand, we believe that Mothercare has found the right home in the UK. Boots is at the heart of one of the largest healthcare businesses in the world, and Mothercare will fit in as the specialist brand for parents and young children in both Boots stores and online. We know the team at Boots well from our successful Mini Club partnership which has been established over many years, and we now look forward to working in an even stronger collaboration with the Boots team for the future.

“Today’s announcement is fantastic news for the brand and the millions of Mothercare customers across the UK. It is also great news for Mothercare and our wider group of stakeholders after what has been a tough period. This partnership between Mothercare and Boots UK brings certainty and scale to our continuing group. These are exciting times as we enter into these new arrangements with a partner of the scale, scope and stature of Boots.”