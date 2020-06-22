Mothercare seeks new funding partners

Mothercare is in discussions with a number of new prospective lenders, as the business edges closer to appointing a new permanent chief executive.

The retailer appointed PwC as administrators in November last year. It has since been regearing towards an international franchise operation, by strengthening its global brand and improving the product design, marketing and distribution of Mothercare products around the world to its franchisees.

Mothercare said it remains in discussions with a number of new prospective debt providers. It had a total secured debt of £18m on 19 June. This included the group’s £24m revolving credit facility.

Gordon Brothers is currently the retailer’s sole lender for its senior debt facility.

The business has also announced that it is at a shortlist stage for selecting a new permanent chief executive. Interim CEO Glyn Hughes will step down at the end of this week and has ruled himself out of the search.

Mothercare will move to a smaller head office in August, saving £900,000 a year on occupancy costs. The new office will be located in Weybridge, Surrey. The business has also agreed a short-term sub-lease of a substantial part of its Daventry warehouse to a third-party.

The retailer is also finalising agreements for a UK franchise deal with Boots, after coronavirus disruptions. Separately it is in discussions with its other franchise partners to “establish a more sustainable and less capital-intensive business with effect from the Autumn Winter 20 Season”.

Chairman, Clive Whiley, said: ”I would like to thank our colleagues, franchise partners, manufacturing partners, lender and all stakeholders for their continued support in these most extraordinary of times. As a result of their support, we remain on track with the plans we set out at the end of March. We are finalising our arrangements with both our existing franchise partners and Boots as our new UK franchise partner and will make further announcements in due course. Our discussions with various other financing partners also continue constructively.”