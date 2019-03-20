Mother’s Day spend to hit £1.6bn

Mother’s Day spend among consumers in the UK is estimated to increase by 0.8% to £1.6bn this year, according to new research.

Data and analytics company GlobalData has predicted that spending on this day will grow, despite the event falling later in the month.

Last year Mother’s Day fell on 11 March. It will fall on 31 March this year.

Gifting is the largest contributor to the Mother’s Day event, with consumer spend forecast to grow by 0.9% to £1bn on presents this year.

Zoe Mills, retail analyst at GlobalData, said: “With Mother’s Day falling later in the month, retailers have been concentrating on events such as World Book Day, International Women’s Day and Easter. With less than two weeks until the occasion, the majority of retailers are only now placing their Mother’s Day displays instore and this, coupled with consumers’ growing concerns around limited disposable incomes, will mean the event will not see the level of growth as it has done in previous years.”