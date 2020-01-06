Mountain Warehouse has said those predicting the death of the high street “are wrong”, as it reported a 16.2% rise in sales to £95.8m for the 13 weeks to 29 December thanks to its bricks-and-clicks strategy.

Online sales rose 21.6%, and the retailer remains on track for record full-year profits.

Mountain Warehouse opened four new stores in four countries on Black Friday, resulting in the busiest day in the company’s history and total sales of over £2.5m.

The stores were in Sutton Coldfield in the UK, Christchurch in New Zealand, Leipzig in Germany and St John in New Brunswick, Canada.

The business continued its new store opening programme elsewhere throughout the period, including new UK stores in Cardigan, Leamington Spa, Sutton Coldfield, Tunbridge Wells and Poole, and new international openings in Germany, Poland, US, Canada and New Zealand.

The group, which specialises in selling outdoor clothing and equipment, now trades from almost 400 stores across nine countries. It plans to open 50 more in 2020.

CEO Mark Neale said: “I’m delighted to be reporting record Christmas trading for the 22nd year running, despite the snap election and some economic uncertainties around Brexit.

“It demonstrates the success of our bricks-and-clicks strategy and proves the doom-mongers predicting the death of the high street are wrong. If you have the right locations customers will come and if you have the rights products at the right price and also provide great service they will part with their hard-earned money.

“This puts us well on course for another record year and, as a result, we are continuing to invest in more stores, new territories and our online business.”

Sales more than doubled to £3.2m at the group’s gift chain, Neon Sheep.