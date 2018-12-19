Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Mountain Warehouse signs for new store

19 December 2018By

Full screenmountain warehouse

Mountain Warehouse has opened a branch in Basingstoke shopping centre Festival Place.

The 2,391 sq ft unit features the retailer’s full collection and joins outdoor and sportswear retailers Blacks, Trespass, Sports Direct and JD Sports.

Meanwhile lifestyle retailer Fat Face has signed to expand by 24%, and will move to a 4,100 sq ft unit.

