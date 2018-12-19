Mountain Warehouse signs for new store

Mountain Warehouse has opened a branch in Basingstoke shopping centre Festival Place.
The 2,391 sq ft unit features the retailer’s full collection and joins outdoor and sportswear retailers Blacks, Trespass, Sports Direct and JD Sports.
Meanwhile lifestyle retailer Fat Face has signed to expand by 24%, and will move to a 4,100 sq ft unit.
