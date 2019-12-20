Mr Porter appoints new MD

Firth has been buying director for Mr Porter since April 2016, when she first joined the group.

Prior to this she held senior leadership roles in menswear buying for River Island, Harvey Nichols and Harrods.

Reporting into Alison Loehnis, president of the luxury division, Firth will be responsible for driving Mr Porter’s expansion plans.

“In our leaders we are looking for courageous and passionate team players, and it is testament to the strength of our talent that we are announcing an internal appointment for this senior role within our group”, said Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of Yoox Net-a-Porter Group.

“I have always promoted a workplace where merit is rewarded, creating great career opportunities for those that excel. Fiona has demonstrated she knows what our luxury customers want, and how to bring this to life in partnership with the world’s best luxury brands. Mr Porter is the clear leader in curated, online, luxury menswear and I am extremely excited about its future under her management.”