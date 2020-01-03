M&S appoints interim CFO

Marks & Spencer has announced that it has appointed former Tesco director David Surdeau as its new interim group chief financial officer.

Pending the announcement of a new permanent group CFO, Surdeau is joining the business on 7 January on an interim basis to oversee the finance function. He will report to CEO officer Steve Rowe.

Surdeau has been vice chair board of governors and chair of audit committee at Newham College of Further Education since December 2015.

He was director of the holding company for Tesco’s international investments between February 2016 and July 2017. Prior to this, he held various senior roles at Tesco, including chief financial officer, european finance director, and group planning, treasury and tax director, from 1999 to October 2015.

Surdeau’s appointoment comes after reports that M&S had concluded that an initial shortlist of permanent replacements had failed to produce an acceptable candidate.

Humphrey Singer stepped down from his role as group chief finance officer on 31 December. His departure from the retailer was announced on 23 September. He has been working with CEO Rowe and the M&S board to ensure a “orderly transition” and a succession process is now under way.

Singer joined M&S in July 2018.