Marks & Spencer has appointed Heidi Woodhouse as its new director of home and furniture, to help accelerate the transformation of its clothing and home arm.

Joining on 6 July, Woodhouse will report to M&S’ new clothing and home managing director, Richard Price, who joins from Tesco in July.

She will run the entire home and furniture operation, building on the preliminary steps that have been taken to “reduce range proliferation and offer customers trusted value”.

Woodhouse joins from Dixons Carphone, where she has been managing director of Dixons travel and concessions since 2014. Prior to this, she worked in various directorial roles at Dixons Retail between 2009 and 2014.

In a statement, M&S said: “In clothing and home, the [coronavirus] crisis has given us the opportunity to accelerate the move to everyday style and trusted value and turbocharge dotcom, making three years of change in one. We will deepen our focus on hero categories with winning market shares, simplify our ranges and have fewer but more strategic supplier relationships.

“More work will be done directly from our sourcing offices so issues are dealt with closer to the supply base and more efficiently. Through all of these actions, we can completely reset our promotions and move to everyday trusted value with a ‘first price, right price’ mentality.”

It added: “To make sure we’re in the right shape to deliver these accelerated priorities, we’ve made some changes within the leadership team.”

This includes also includes the appointment of commercial vice-president of Asda’s George brand, Stephen Langford, as its new ecommerce director, which was announced yesterday.