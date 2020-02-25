M&S bra-fitting goes digital

The new tool, which is now live in store and online, offers a personalised experience for customers, including appointment reminders, and follow-up emails with recommendations for new products in preferred styles.

The tool is also linked to the retailer’s Sparks loyalty card, meaning customers can simply scan their card with the bra fitter to access all their details, rather than having to find their booking email when they go for an appointment.

The M&S team has also created a version of the booking tool for the digital devices used by store colleagues, meaning they can quickly and easily book appointments for customers shopping in-store. The retailer has invested in 16,000 of these digital tools for staff, from Honeywell.

The post-appointment customer emails, which move the fitting service to paper-free, have been designed to help women who want to repeat purchases. The digital tool retains all of a customer’s favourites and preferences, allowing customers to purchase online after a bra fit.

M&S said the in-house service will help the business by providing the team with access to better data, to suggest personalised products to customers, and therefore ultimately grow the service. In the long term, it will improve availability of bras, as the retailer will have a better understanding of bestselling bra sizes and styles, as well as being able to better track lingerie shopping trends and buying habits.

The new tool also means M&S can more accurately record how many bra fits are happening to ensure every store has the right amount of bra fitters working from its team of 5,000 trained fitters.

“M&S is changing and we have a relentless focus on what our customers want – easy to wear style and wardrobe essentials delivered at great value and backed up by an easy shopping experience”, Laura Charles, director of lingerie for M&S, said. “With one in three women wearing an M&S bra, it’s our ultimate wardrobe essential and we’re excited that this tool will help us improve the shopping experience for our customers. Offering us better access to data, it can ultimately help us grow our market-leading bra share.”