M&S CEO issues coronavirus protocols

Marks & Spencer chief executive Steve Rowe has confirmed that the retailer’s stores and business functions remain open, as it implements new measures to support customers and colleagues.

Rowe said staff from the clothing and home team will be joining the food teams to help with increased demand.

He added: “Colleagues across the stores and supply chain have been provided with additional hygiene products to use and extra cleaning is taking place to keep up our excellent standards for you and our teams.”

The retailer’s clothing fitters are still available to advise customers on the right styles and sizes, but it has paused the cubicle-based bra and suit-fitting services.

M&S has also now introduced a contact-free delivery service for all clothing, home, flowers, hampers and wine orders. This gives the option of no hand-to-hand contact, and the driver can leave the delivery at a customer’s door.

Meanwhile, M&S Bank is set up to support those who are concerned about the impact the coronavirus will have on finances. It will also be offering currency refunds for those who can no longer travel as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For over 135 years, M&S, our customers, and the communities we serve, have faced into challenges big and small, and come through them all by supporting each other and working together,” said Rowe.

“Now, as ever, the entire M&S team – across our stores, our support centres, our warehouses and in our supply chain – is working tirelessly to deliver for our customers. This is only possible through the dedication of our colleagues, and I would like to express my thanks to each and every member of the M&S family.

“I would also like to say a huge thank you to you – our customers – for your loyalty and understanding during these exceptional times.

“It’s the kindness and support that we give to each other that will help us get through these unprecedented times.”