M&S CFO departure date revealed

16 October 2019By

Marks & Spencer has announced that Humphrey Singer will step down from his role as group chief finance officer on 31 December. 

Singer’s departure from the retailer was announced on 23 September. He has been working with chief executive Steve Rowe and the M&S board to ensure a “orderly transition” and a succession process is now underway. 

Singer joined M&S in July last year. 

 

