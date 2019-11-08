M&S Christmas ad calls for customers to 'go jumpers'

Marks & Spencer has today launched its joyful and jumper-filled Christmas advert set to the House of Pain track Jump Around.

The 60-second advert shows people wearing 50 different jumpers from the retailer’s knitwear ranges. In the video, M&S’s festive knitwear sparks people across the UK – including friends in the local pub, schoolkids at the bus stop, and a family relaxing on the sofa – to “jump around” in their jumpers.

The “Go Jumpers” advert is part of a wider Christmas campaign, which calls for nationwide customers to share their attempts at dancing the “shoulder roll” in their M&S festive knitwear online.

The upbeat advert created by creative agency ODD was directed by Jake Nava, who directed Beyoncé’s Single Ladies music video.

Nathan Ansell, M&S’s clothing and home marketing director said, “This year our Christmas campaign really brings the changes we’re making at M&S in Clothing & Home to life – it’s all about great style and great value for the whole family. We’re backing with confidence our biggest commercial category for Christmas and importantly having some fun with our customers and colleagues. We can’t wait to see the nation Go Jumpers for Christmas.”