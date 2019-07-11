M&S clothing boss Jill McDonald's future in doubt

Marks & Spencer’s managing director of clothing and home, Jill McDonald, could be about to leave the business, according to reports.

McDonald may step down from her role after less than two years amid continued tough trading at the retailer, Sky News has reported.

M&S declined to comment to the news outlet.

M&S had a 9.9% drop in profit before tax and adjusting items for the year to 30 March 2019. Group revenues also dropped – down 3% to £10.37bn for the year. UK clothing and home revenues fell by 3.6% overall and 1.6% on a like-for-like basis. Online clothing and home revenue grew by 9.8%. In total 22% of clothing and home UK revenue now comes from online, up from 19% last year.