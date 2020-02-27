M&S extends click-and-collect cut-off

Marks & Spencer has extended its click-and-collect service for next-day collection from 10pm to 11pm, to help grow its online sales.

It means the retailer has improved the proposition from 8pm to 11pm in the last 12 months. This change has been trialled with selected customers since the start of 2020.

The retailer is also trialling an express service in 17 of its larger stores, including Cheshire Oaks, Manchester and Oxford Street, where online customers can collect their parcel two hours later. M&S said it is monitoring the trial closely to consider where and when it might be rolled out further.

M&S is targeting for online to account for 30% of sales by 2022. It currently accounts for 22%.

“M&S is changing and we’ve got an ambitious target to have one-third of our clothing sales online by 2022, to do this we must improve how we serve our increasingly busy customers”, Simon Wood, head of M&S.com said. “Our free click-and-collect service is already incredibly popular, and in the last 12 months we’ve made it even more convenient by adding pick-up points at our railway station stores and other smaller store locations. The latest improvement will enable thousands more customers to benefit from the service – by catering for that pre-bedtime browse and shop window between 10pm and 11pm.”