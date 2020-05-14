Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

M&S fashion boss start date announced

14 May 2020By

Marks and Spencer has confirmed that F&F chief executive Richard Price will join the company on 6 July as its new clothing and home managing director. 

M&S announced at the end of last year that it had appointed Price, boss of Tesco’s F&F clothing brand, as its new managing director of clothing and home.

He will replace Jill McDonald, who joined M&S in October 2017 from cycling retailer Halfords Group, where she was CEO.

Price was trading director at Marks and Spencer from 2005 to 2012, before joining BHS as managing director in 2012. 

Since 2015 he has been chief executive of Tesco’s F&F clothing brand. 

Steve Rowe, M&S chief executive, said: “Richard joins us at crucial time. I am confident that his leadership of a much-strengthened team and track record of delivering growth through great value, stylish product will accelerate the transformation of our clothing and home business and build on the improvements in product, value and availability over the past year.”

Rowe will hand over his clothing and home accountabilities to Price upon his arrival on 6 July. 

 

