M&S hires Arcadia creative director

Marks & Spencer has appointed former Arcadia Group creative director, Anthony Cassidy, as its new head of brand creative.

Cassidy, who joins in the spring, will report to Nathan Ansell, director of clothing and home marketing at M&S. The role had been temporarily covered by M&S brand strategy consulant Clare Dobbie.

He has been creative director at Arcadia, across a number of the group’s brands, since December 2016. Before that, he was creative director at communications agency Portas from March 2014.

Cassidy is the latest hire to M&S’s clothing and home team. Last week the new clothing and home managing director Richard Price was announced.

Ansell said: “M&S is changing and great marketing is an important way we’ll increase our appeal to our target of busy families, communicating style and value, and backing our powerhouse categories with confidence, from denim to schoolwear.

”Over the past few months the team have worked tirelessly to deliver more relevant campaigns that support the strategy including our Per Una refresh and our Christmas advert – ’Go Jumpers’.”