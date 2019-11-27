Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

M&S hires Arcadia creative director

27 November 2019 By

Marks & Spencer has appointed former Arcadia Group creative director, Anthony Cassidy, as its new head of brand creative. 

Cassidy, who joins in the spring, will report to Nathan Ansell, director of clothing and home marketing at M&S. The role had been temporarily covered by M&S brand strategy consulant Clare Dobbie. 

He has been creative director at Arcadia, across a number of the group’s brands, since December 2016. Before that, he was creative director at communications agency Portas from March 2014.

Cassidy is the latest hire to M&S’s clothing and home team. Last week the new clothing and home managing director Richard Price was announced. 

Ansell said: “M&S is changing and great marketing is an important way we’ll increase our appeal to our target of busy families, communicating style and value, and backing our powerhouse categories with confidence, from denim to schoolwear.

”Over the past few months the team have worked tirelessly to deliver more relevant campaigns that support the strategy including our Per Una refresh and our Christmas advert – ’Go Jumpers’.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.