M&S hires chief strategy and transformation director

Bickerstaffe will take up her role on 27 April. She will serve on the board and operating committee as an executive director, and will be working four days a week.

Bickerstaffe was previously executive chair of household energy provider SSE Energy Services. Until April 2018, she was chief executive, UK and Ireland, of Dixons Carphone. She joined Dixons in 2008 and was appointed to its board in 2012.

Prior to this she worked in several senior roles at Kwik Save, PepsiCo, Unilever, Dyson and Somerfield where she was retail managing director.

Steve Rowe, M&S CEO, said: “Katie has been a great help to me and the wider management team in her role as a non-executive director and I am delighted that she will now be part of the executive team. Her experience in leading roles at UK food and non-food retailers and track record of delivering large-scale change will be invaluable as we accelerate our transformation.”