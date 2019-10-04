M&S hires head of data science

Marks & Spencer has appointed Mehdi Hosseini as its new head of data science, kicking off a data talent drive.

Hosseini, former lead data scientist at Sky, started his new role this week. He will lead the data science team and is responsible for growing the team at the business – up to 20 roles will be recruited in the near future.

M&S said the new role forms a key part of chief digital and data officer Jeremy Pee’s, recently restructured leadership team, which is accountable for driving the digital and data transformation at the business.

In July 2018, M&S partnered with Decoded to create the world’s first Retail Data Academy, giving more than 1,000 colleagues M&S colleagues the opportunity to enroll on The Data Fellowship, an 18 month in-work data science skills programme.

Pee said: “Becoming a digital first business is core to our transformation and as part of this we are looking to build a new, world-class, data science capability that can be deployed to create value across the business. I am delighted that Mehdi, who comes with extensive experience, has joined M&S to build and scale this new team.”