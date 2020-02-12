Marks & Spencer has appointed former Miss Selfridge buying and design director Alex Dimitriu as its new head of menswear buying.

Dimitriu has been in her role at Miss Selfridge since March 2018. Before that, she was womenswear director at New Look between March 2017 and February 2018 and buying, merchandising and design director from August 2016 to October 2017.

Dimitriu previously worked at M&S as senior buyer in 1998, before becoming head of buying between 2013 and 2016.

Wes Taylor, director of menswear at M&S said: “M&S is changing and we’re pleased that the scale and pace of our transformation is attracting both new and returning talent to M&S.

“Alex is a brilliant buyer and brings with her a great sense of style and strong leadership skills. Working closely with Karen Hall, who joined us last year as head of design and the wider menswear management team, she will help drive our strategy for M&S menswear.”