M&S hires new online clothing boss

Marks & Spencer has hired the commercial vice-president of Asda’s George brand, Stephen Langford, as its new ecommerce director.
He will join M&S in just over a week’s time, to head its online clothing business as it pivots further to be a digital-first retailer.
Chief executive Steve Rowe said Langford will be “responsible for driving the transformation of our ecommerce business, helping to turbo-charge M&S.com and become an online winner in clothing and home”.
Langford will report to M&S’ new clothing and home managing director, Richard Price, who joins from Tesco in July.
Yesterday M&S announced a £1bn battle plan to counter a 37% drop in clothing and home operating profits for the year to 28 March amid the coronavirus crisis.
