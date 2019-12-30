M&S in search for CFO replacement

Marks & Spencer is reportedly still searching for a new group chief financial officer, just days before incumbent CFO Humphrey Singer is set to leave the business.

M&S is preparing to appoint an interim CFO in the coming days after concluding that an initial shortlist of permanent replacements had failed to produce an acceptable candidate, Sky News has reported.

An announcement is expected on or before M&S updates the stock market on 9 January.

Singer will step down from his role as group chief finance officer on 31 December. His departure from the retailer was announced on 23 September. He has been working with chief executive Steve Rowe and the M&S board to ensure a “orderly transition” and a succession process is now under way.

Singer joined M&S in July last year.

Drapers has contacted M&S for comment.