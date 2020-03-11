Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020: 'Keep re-evaluating everything you thought you know'

11 March 2020By

Full screencarmel mcquaid

Carmel McQuaid, head of sustainable business at Marks & Spencer, revealed how the high street retailer has been “shwopping” – reusing, regenerating and recycling clothing – for more than a decade, to transform fashion waste.

More from: Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020: The decade of action

In 2008, M&S joined forces with charity Oxfam to form a partnership called Shwopping, which allows customers to swap their unwanted clothes. Customers can bring an unwanted item of clothing into an M&S store, even if it is not from Mthe retailers. 

Since the partnership began, more than 34 million garments have been donated in M&S and Oxfam shops, worth an estimated £22m for Oxfam.

McQuaid told delegates today at the Drapers Sustainable Fashion Forum that partnering with Oxfam has helped protect the planet: “We wanted to partner with someone who thought really carefully. It was a strategic choice on who we should partner with to help customers to get rid of their clothes.”

She went on to give her top tips for businesses wanting to be sustainable:

  • “Don’t be paralysed by the quest for perfection.”
  • “Keep re-evaluating everything you thought you know every three to six months, because the world changes.”

She added: “There’s a lot where it is still years away in terms of innovation and development. We definitely have to find new, better ways to connect with customers.

“We’re quite excited about the interest now in sustainable fashion.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.