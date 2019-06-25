M&S launches anti-eczema kidswear range

Marks & Spencer has partnered with medical technology company DreamSkin for the July launch of a new range of products across babywear, nightwear and underwear.

Medically registered DreamSkin technology is currently only available from the NHS. It uses polymer technology that is medically proven to soothe and protect the skin, lower skin temperature, help reduce friction and act as a repellent on detergent residues that can cause irritation.

Alongside the new fabric finish, the 22-piece range also features softer threads and flat seams to avoid as much irritation as possible.

Deborah Sharpe, head of kids product development technology said: “Feedback from our customers showed us that a significant number of children suffer from eczema or other skin related irritations and they wanted M&S to help with this. We spent 18 months developing the 22-item product range and the feedback have proved just how successful this technology is at soothing these distressing ailments. The team has received incredibly positive feedback from the DreamSkin trials along with genuine and heartfelt thanks from the wearers and their parents, giving us the confidence to put these new ranges into production.”

A total of 1.7 million UK school children suffer from eczema, charity Allergy UK reports.