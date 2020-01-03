M&S launches athleisure range

Marks & Spencer is tapping into the booming athleisure market with the launch of a new line of affordable sportswear, as it seeks to reverse the fortunes of its clothing business.

The “Goodmove” womenswear range is made up of 150 styles and launches in stores and online today (3 January). M&S already sells one in every four sports bras bought in the UK and is the second-biggest activewear retailer in the UK.

Leggings are a focus in the new collection, and M&S will have leggings “experts” in its stores to help customers choose the pair they want. Retail prices range from £15 for basic leggings to £45 for a sculpting pair.

Commenting on the launch, Jill Stanton, womenswear director at M&S said: “Activewear has become a staple in today’s wardrobe – not simply because we work out more,but because the nation is embracing a more causal and flexible way of dressing. As the UK’s biggest clothing retailer and the market leader for sports bras, launching Goodmove is an opportunity for us to drive growth through a really relevant product offering. We’ve developed Goodmove to be everything we know customers want – comfortable, easy to wear, great value and exceptional quality, backed by an easy shopping experience. Activewear really plays to M&S clothing’s heritage strengths for fabric and product innovation and those features are at the heart of the range – from quick-dry fabrics to blackout technology on all performance leggings.”

In November, M&S announced the appointment of F&F clothing boss Richard Price as its new head of clothing and home, replacing Jill MacDonald, who departed in July 2019. He is set to take up his role later this year.