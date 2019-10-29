M&S launches online installment payment option

Marks & Spencer is launching its first instalment payment option for online customers in a bid to reach its goal of one-third of clothing and home UK sales coming from online by 2022.

From mid-November, M&S online customers in the UK will be able to spread the cost of purchases above £30 across six weeks. The interest-free service is in partnership with Clearpay, part of the Afterpay Touch Group.

The new payment option is part of M&S’s continued transformation to increase its relevance.