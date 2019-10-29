M&S launches online instalment payment option

Marks & Spencer is launching its first instalment payment option for online customers in a bid to reach its goal of one-third of clothing and home UK sales coming from online by 2022.
From mid-November, M&S online customers in the UK will be able to spread the cost of purchases above £30 across six weeks. The interest-free service is in partnership with Clearpay, part of the Afterpay Touch Group.
The new payment option is part of M&S’s continued transformation to increase its relevance.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.