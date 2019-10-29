Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

M&S launches online instalment payment option

29 October 2019

Marks & Spencer is launching its first instalment payment option for online customers in a bid to reach its goal of one-third of clothing and home UK sales coming from online by 2022. 

From mid-November, M&S online customers in the UK will be able to spread the cost of purchases above £30 across six weeks. The interest-free service is in partnership with Clearpay, part of the Afterpay Touch Group. 

The new payment option is part of M&S’s continued transformation to increase its relevance. 

 

 

