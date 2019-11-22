M&S names new clothing boss

Price will replace Jill McDonald, who departed in July this year. He is set to take up the role in 2020, but an exact start date has yet to be confirmed.

M&S CEO Steve Rowe said: “Richard’s career spans some of the UK’s top clothing brands and he has a proven track record of delivering growth through stylish, great value product. We are building a team of world class talent in clothing and home and, with Richard coming on board, I am confident that the speed and scale of the transformation of the business will accelerate.”

Price added: “Marks & Spencer clothing and home is a great business, which still has strong brand affection and huge potential. I left the business because I felt it was drifting in the wrong direction but now feel we have a real chance to make it special again. The new team has already started to improve product and value and I am looking forward to working with them.”

Price joined F&F in 2015 and was previously the managing director of BHS. He worked at M&S from 2005 to 2012, first as head of merchandise and later as trading director.