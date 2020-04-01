M&S offers frontline staff 15% extra pay

Marks & Spencer has offered its frontline team “an additional 15% additional pay reward”, and confirmed furloughed colleagues will receive full pay to protect them financially from the coronavirus outbreak.

Store and supply chain workers will receive a 15% salary increase for hours worked between 5 April and 31 May.

The company said: “We fully support the government’s efforts to protect the NHS and save lives. Last week, we temporarily suspended our clothing and home store operations and closed outlet stores, while our foodhalls and online businesses remain open so we can continue to deliver for customers. This means, for the moment, we have more colleagues than we need to operate our larger shops and outlet stores. We have now confirmed how we will continue to support and reward colleagues.

“Our approach to furloughing is voluntary, so frontline colleagues who have caring commitments or who are feeling more vulnerable are able to step away at this time. Any colleague who is furloughed for the coming weeks will do so on full pay.”

It added: “Our frontline colleagues across stores and supply chain who continue to work will receive an additional 15% pay reward in recognition of the work they are doing to support their teams and the national effort to help customers access the products they need during these unprecedented times.

”Alongside this, our commitment that any colleague who needs to self-isolate for seven to 14 days can do so on full pay remains unchanged. Colleagues who are pregnant, 70-years-old-plus, or with the health conditions specified by the Department of Health, are already on leave for 12 weeks on full pay.”

M&S is also rolling out further measures to support colleague health and well-being, including rolling out plastic personal face shields and plastic sneeze guards on checkouts.