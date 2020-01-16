Topshop trading director Helen Wilson is to join Marks & Spencer as head of merchandising for womenswear following her departure from the Arcadia Group.

Drapers revealed that Wilson will leave Topshop later this year.

She joined Topshop as merchandising director in November 2012. Before that she was merchandise director of Arcadia-owned Wallis between October 2009 until the end of 2012.

Wilson was international commercial director at Monsoon Accessorize from May 2005 to October 2009.

She is expected to join M&S in the spring.

Wilson is the latest Arcadia executive to leave the group to join M&S. Topshop fashion director Maddy Evans joined at the end of last year in a senior buying role, and Arcadia creative director Anthony Cassidy will become M&S’s head of brand creative this spring.

M&S reported a 3.7% year-on-year dip in UK clothing and home sales for the 13 weeks to 28 December, blaming “underperformance in menswear and gifting”.

As a result credit ratings agency Moody’s downgraded its outlook for M&S from stable to negative.