M&S relaunches Per Una

Marks & Spencer has launched its first brand campaign for Per Una in five years for, to highlight “significant” changes in the womenswear label to shoppers.

For autumn, 19 Per Una has been given a more contemporary feel with soft tailoring and prints, and high-quality materials such as British wool.

The marketing investment is across billboards, print ads, influencer marketing, email and social media. It also includes store windows, and the product will be placed at the entrance to all M&S stores. Per Una has also been given a new logo and new labels.

The retailer has removed its “Classics” brand that was introduced in 2001. The retailer now has M&S Collection, Per Una and Autograph as its womenswear sub-labels.

Jill Stanton, director of womenswear and kidswear at M&S said: “M&S is changing, and we’re focussed on delivering what matters to our customers; great value contemporary, easy to wear style and quality wardrobe essentials backed up by an easy shopping experience. Responding to this we’ve redesigned our womenswear ranges and simplified our sub-brands – focusing on where we can offer a point of difference for our customers. Alongside our M&S Collection wardrobe essentials we’re proud of our two clear sub-brands – Autograph and Per Una. With Per Una we’ve refreshed a much-loved brand to give it a more contemporary feel with lots of soft tailoring and beautiful prints.”

Nathan Ansell, director of clothing and home marketing at Marks & Spencer said: “Per Una is our biggest and best-known sub-brand – but in recent years it’s lost some its identity. So, we’ve been talking to thousands of our customers about what they have loved about per una in the past and tried to recapture that in the in the contemporary brand relaunch. The design teams have done a great job bringing that soft, feminine, floral feel to the product and we wanted the campaign to match that – so went to stunning British countryside – natural and effortlessly beautiful, we think it perfectly complements the new product.”