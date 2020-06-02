M&S reveals reopening plans

Marks & Spencer has outlined its plans to keep customers safe when the majority of its clothing space is given the green light to reopen on 15 June.

Safety measures will include staff managing the flow of people in and out of stores, hand sanitiser on entry, floor markings and signage reminding customers to shop safely.

Close-contact services, including bra fittings, suit fittings and children’s footwear fittings, will not be offered. Fitting rooms will also remain closed, as will cafes to sit down and eat in. Selected stores will offer takeaway coffee with contactless collection.

Tills will have perspex screens installed and clear signage encouraging contactless payments.

All stores will sell items from M&S’s Rainbow sale, which launched online two weeks ago. The retailer is donating 10% of the purchase price of all Rainbow sale items to NHS Charities Together.

Andrew Walmsley, M&S retail operations director, said: “Preparation is now well under way for the 15th – from the installation of perspex screens at tills, to putting in new signage. While shopping may feel different, there will still be the same great service and expert advice customers expect of M&S, as well as more digital solutions to supplement the in-store experience – such as our enhanced online bra-fit tool.”