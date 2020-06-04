M&S scraps bonuses for a second year

Marks & Spencer will pay no executive bonuses for a second year, despite a “much stronger management team” “working harder than ever” in the coronavirus pandemic, said chairman Archie Norman.

The retailer’s annual report revealed yesterday that executive bonuses will be scrapped for 2020/21, the pay of chief executive Steve Rowe will be frozen and there will be no salary increases across the rest of the business, because of last year’s performance and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Executive directors will still continue to be measured against a scorecard of individual objectives aligned to the strategic priorities set out earlier in this report. However, no financial payment will be made in respect of their achievements,” the company said in its remuneration report.

“The committee debated the appropriateness of this decision in a time when executives are working harder than ever and believes, in the context of wider macroeconomic factors and the experience of the business with a large number of colleagues placed on furlough, this is the right decision for M&S.”

No bonus was paid out in 2019/20 because of the performance of the company.

Rowe’s total pay was down about 20% compared with the previous year as a result of lower PSP (Performance Share Programme) outcomes and the reduction in share price during the year. The chief executive was paid £1.21m, including £143,279 paid out under the PSP scheme.

Meanwhile, Norman said the coronavirus pandemic has forced the retailer to operate “in ways we have never operated before”.

“There is a saying sometimes attributed to Winston Churchill: ‘Never waste a good crisis’.”

He said M&S staff were now increasingly “multitasking in stores”, decisions were being made more quickly and the retailer had an “action orientation, irrespective of hierarchy”.

Norman said M&S is “determined to make our ways of working permanent and accelerate the aspects of our transformation necessary to thrive in a new consumer landscape”.

“The manner in which our colleagues have been galvanised to act with pace and agility gives us confidence we can emerge stronger, as a faster, more streamlined business.”

He added: “We are now, after two and a half years of transformation, on the verge of completing a much stronger management team, most notably with the arrival of Eoin Tonge as chief financial officer, Katie Bickerstaffe as chief strategy and transformation director, and Richard Price as managing director, clothing and home, together with many others.”

Other newcomers include ecommerce director Stephen Langford, and director of home and furniture Heidi Woodhouse, who were both appointed in May, head of product development, technology and innovation for womenswear Monique Leeuwenburgh, who joined in September 2019.