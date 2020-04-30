M&S strengthens non-exec team

Marks & Spencer has appointed two new non-executive directors to support the transformation “challenge” at the company.

Tamara Ingram and Sapna Sood will join the retailer on 21 May.

Sood is a group director at food service company Compass Group, where she has led the international clients and market development business for the last four years.

She has also been non-executive director at Kering for the last four years, with her term expiring on 16 June, as well as chairing Kering’s sustainability committee.

Ingram joins from London-based advertising, marketing and public relations firm WPP, where she has worked since 2002. Prior to this she worked at Saatchi and Saatchi where she held the roles of CEO and chair.

She is currently non-executive chair of global digital agency Wunderman Thompson and a non-executive director for professional services firm Marsh MacLennan.

In addition to these non-executive appointments to the M&S board, Katie Bickerstaffe started in her role of chief strategy and transformation director on 27 April, and will step down from the board in July. Eoin Tonge will join the board as chief financial officer on 8 June, as announced in February.

Alison Brittain has decided to step down from the M&S board after serving for six years, and will retire as a director prior to the annual general meeting in July.

M&S chairman Archie Norman said: “To support the transformation challenge at M&S we have built a very strong board with diverse and relevant operational experience who are closely engaged with the executive team.

”The appointment of Tamara and Sapna, in addition to Eoin joining the board as an executive director, will bring in fresh and diverse talent and two exceptionally smart new people. Our enormous thanks go to Alison who has been a strong and active board member for the last six years.”