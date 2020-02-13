M&S to close two distribution centres

Long Eaton is run by DHL, and Thorncliffe is run by XPO. Both logistics firm will consult with their staff: 330 people are impacted at Long Eaton and 332 at Thorncliffe.

M&S said the changes were part of its transition to a nationally connected supply chain network that will help to fix the basics of its supply chain.

It is also investing in its six national distribution centres in Welham Green, Bradford, Stoke, Swindon, Thurrock and Castle Donington.

An M&S spokeswoman said: “We’re in the early stages of changing our supply chain to address flow of product and availability for our customers. As part of this, we’ll no longer be serving our stores from our Thorncliffe and Long Eaton distribution centres. Moving the operations is not a decision we’ve taken lightly, but it’s an important change to help us best serve our customers as we move to a nationally connected network. Our logistics partners will be working closely with the colleagues at the sites on what is best for them.”

UK clothing and home sales at M&S dipped by 3.7% year on year to £1bn in the 13 weeks to 28 December. Sales for clothing and home were down 1.7% on a like-for-like basis. Over the Christmas period the menswear category was hit by poor availability in trousers.