M&S to open all 25 Outlets

Marks & Spencer will reopen all 25 Outlet stores in England from Monday 15 June, following over two months of closure.

These shops, (which do not include a Foodhall), sell M&S clothing at discounted prices alongside everyday basic items and have therefore been closed with all other non-essential retail.

M&S had already confirmed its plans on 2 June for reopening the clothing spaces in its 260 stores which sell both clothing and food.

M&S has been operating Outlet stores since 2000, many of them are located in Outlet shopping centres such as Portsmouth’s Gunwharf Quays and Urban Exchange Manchester.

The full list of M&S Outlets reopening includes: Ashford Outlet, Astle West Bromwich Outlet, Boundary Mill, Colne Outlet, Braintree Outlet, Byker Outlet, Castleford Outlet, Chatham Outlet, Clacton Outlet, Dalton Park Murton Outlet, Doncaster Outlet, Ellesmere Cheshire Oaks Outlet, Gloucester Quays Outlet, Gunwharf Quays Portsmouth Outlet, Hatfield Outlet, Lowry Salford Quays Outlet, Mansfield Outlet, Perry Barr Outlet, Springfields Spalding Outlet, Street Outlet, Swindon Outlet, Talke Outlet, Thurrock Outlet, Urban Exchange Manchester Outlet, Wembley Outlet and York Outlet.

Ahead of the reopening on Monday, M&S said its Outlet colleagues have returned to the stores from today (Wednesday 10 June) to ensure robust measures are in place that the retailer has been operating across its foodhalls.

Richard Fox, head of outlets at M&S said: “Outlet stores are an important way we manage our stock and the products available are popular with customers. Throughout this period M&S Outlets have been shut, but the teams are now back in store and making sure we’re ready to serve from Monday. From managing the flow of customers into the store to perspex screens at till points, customers will find the robust measures from our Foodhalls in place at our Outlets to keep all our customers & colleagues healthy & well.”