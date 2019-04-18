Mulberry is to open three new concessions in John Lewis branches next month, following the launch of a concession in Kingston this week.
The brand is opening in Nottingham on 4 May, in Birmingham on 7 May and in Aberdeen on 11 May. It will also be extending the Mulberry floor space in the Oxford Street flagship later this year.
Across the business John Lewis will be offering twice as many handbag and small leather goods options. It has also added Mulberry’s womenswear collection and footwear online, and sunglasses both online and in stores.
Mulberry was owed £2.4m by House of Fraser when the retailer fell into administration last year.
