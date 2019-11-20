Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Mulberry to launch new store concept in Leeds

20 November 2019By

Full screen3063935 mulberry

Mulberry will launch a new concept store in Leeds’ Victoria Quarter at the end of this month. 

The new 3,000 sq ft store, which is expected to open on 27 November, will feature the brand’s full product range, including a Leeds-exclusive edition of the small Millie Tote bag in tangerine orange. 

Created by Johnny Coca and interior designer Faye Toogood, the new concept draws inspiration from Britain’s art and natural landscapes. 

Ian Earnshaw, commercial director at Mulberry, said: Leeds has always been, and will continue to be, an extremely important market for the brand. We are very excited to offer all of our omnichannel and after-sales services in a seamless customer journey, while showcasing all product categories in the Mulberry universe.”

 

You might also like...

