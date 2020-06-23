Mulberry to stop production at UK factory

British luxury brand Mulberry is to cease mainline production at one of its Somerset factories, resulting in around 135 redundancies, Drapers can reveal.

Mulberry currently has two factories in the UK, both in Somerset: the Rookery in Chilcompton and the Willows in Bridgewater.

It is to permanently stop mainline production at the Rookery, which employs around 180 production staff. Around 50 employees will be redeployed to the Willows.

The Rookery will remain as the brand’s head office, artisan studio and repair centre.

Drapers understands Mulberry is consolidating its UK manufacturing operations into one factory for operational efficiency and cost-saving purposes as it faces continued uncertainty during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The brand is still committed to its pledge to make 50% of its products in the UK.

Mulberry announced earlier this month that it had launched a consultation process on proposals to reduce employee numbers by around 25%. Mulberry currently employs 1,400 people globally.

Thierry Andretta, Mulberry’s chief executive officer, said at the time: “We reacted swiftly to manage the impact of Covid-19 and continue to execute a well-developed plan to manage capital, reduce costs and maintain a robust liquidity position.

“In spite of the good performance of our sector leading digital and omni-channel platform, and our global network of digital concessions, the shutting of all our physical stores has had, and will continue to have, a marked effect on our business.

“Launching a consultation process has been an incredibly difficult decision for us but it is necessary for us to respond to these challenging market conditions, protect the maximum number of jobs possible and safeguard the future of the business.”

Mulberry announced in March that it anticipates making a small loss in the second half of the year ending 28 March 2020.

Full-year results are expected to be announced in August.