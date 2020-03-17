Mulberry's creative director to exit

Mulberry’s creative director Johnny Coca is leaving the business after five years, effective 31 March.

His last collection for Mulberry will be spring 2021. The company has begun the process of finding a successor.

“I would like to thank Johnny for everything he has contributed to the brand over the past five years”, Thierry Andretta, Mulberry’s chief executive, commented.

“Johnny’s creative vision has been a key element in delivering our strategy to develop Mulberry as an international luxury lifestyle brand. On behalf of the Mulberry board and entire team, I wish Johnny every success in his next venture.

”As we head towards our 50th anniversary in 2021 we continue to focus on our strategy to build Mulberry as a global luxury brand. We remain committed to developing responsible, innovative products, underpinned by a strong in-house creative team and our international direct-to-customer omni-channel business model.”