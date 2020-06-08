Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Mytheresa outlines diversity initiatives

8 June 2020By

German etailer Mytheresa has outlined new initiatives striving for increased diversity in response to the Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the world.

Mytheresa will establish a diversity and inclusion committee to foster diversity and inclusion within the company.

It will evaluate the level of diversity within its brand portfolio, in its castings and collaborations.

The etailer will also donate €25,000 (£22,000) to the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), which fights racist discrimination in the US, and the same amount to Campaign Zero, which aims to reduce police violence.

Fashion businesses have taken different approaches to the protests, ranging from direct donations to relevant charities and organisations, to messages of support via social media.

