Mytheresa to launch menswear

23 May 2019By

Luxury womenswear etailer Mytheresa is launching menswear in January 2020.

Mytheresa Men’s will offer more than 120 luxury brands. The etailer says it will have its own distinct look and feel, and a clear focus on product.

Michael Kliger, president of Mytheresa, said: “The move into menswear is a natural evolution for Mytheresa as the business continues to expand. We want to present a new point of view in the post-streetwear era and be a fashion authority with a European tone of voice in menswear as we are already in womenswear. For menswear we are taking a high fashion and highly curated approach – tailoring, suiting, original design and appreciation of quality and brand heritage, and a refined view on streetwear.”

