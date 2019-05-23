Mytheresa to launch menswear

Mytheresa Men’s will offer more than 120 luxury brands. The etailer says it will have its own distinct look and feel, and a clear focus on product.

Michael Kliger, president of Mytheresa, said: “The move into menswear is a natural evolution for Mytheresa as the business continues to expand. We want to present a new point of view in the post-streetwear era and be a fashion authority with a European tone of voice in menswear as we are already in womenswear. For menswear we are taking a high fashion and highly curated approach – tailoring, suiting, original design and appreciation of quality and brand heritage, and a refined view on streetwear.”