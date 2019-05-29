N Brown appoints chief brand officer

N Brown Group has appointed former Missguided chief customer officer Kenyatte Nelson as its first chief brand officer.

Nelson will join the business on 3 June and will report into CEO Steve Johnson. N Brown said he will “lead the drive to strengthen our brands, ensuring they better resonate with our diverse customer base”.

Nelson left Missguided in November after eight months at the business. He was previously group marketing director at Shop Direct for three years.

Before that he worked at Procter & Gamble for 13 years in various roles.

Johnson said: “I am delighted to be welcoming Kenyatte to N Brown and I look forward to working with him as we deliver our digital, retail-led, customer-centric strategy.”