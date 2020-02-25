N Brown Group has appointed former Pure Collection brand and marketing director James Randall as its new director of brand marketing, Drapers can reveal.

Randall will join the group at the start of March and will report to chief brand officer Kenyatte Nelson.

He held his role at the cashmere brand from January 2019, and before that was brand presentation director at Ralph Lauren between 2015 and 2018. He has also held senior marketing roles at Arcadia Group, Nicole Farhi, Jacques Vert Group, Select Fashion, Mothercare and Topshop.

It comes after Harrogate-headquartered Pure Collection, founded in 2002, appointed Howard Smith and Will Wright of KPMG as joint administrators on 4 February, resulting in 74 staff redundancies.

Earlier this month, N Brown Group announced Oasis managing director Sarah Welsh would take on the newly created role of retail CEO from 30 March.

Former Jigsaw Group buying and merchandising director Shailina Parti also joined N Brown as interim chief product officer until Welsh takes over. N Brown’s chief product and supply officer, Ralph Tucker, left earlier this month to join homeware firm The Cotswold Company as CEO.

The group has also appointed airline Aer Lingus CFO Rachel Izzard as group chief financial officer, following the resignation of incumbent Craig Lovelace to take up a new position. Her start date has not yet been confirmed, and Lovelace will continue with his responsibilities in the interim.