National living wage to jump more than 6%

The national living wage is set to rise by 6.2% in April, more than four times the rate of inflation, in what the government has called “the biggest cash increase ever”.

The rise takes hourly pay for those aged over 25 to £8.72.

From April 2020, the new rates are:

The National Living Wage for ages 25 and above - up 6.2% to £8.72

The National Minimum Wage for 21 to 24-year-olds - up 6.5% to £8.20

For 18 to 20-year-olds - up 4.9% to £6.45

For under-18s - up 4.6% to £4.55

For apprentices - up 6.4% to £4.15

Bryan Sanderson, chair of the Low Pay Commission, noted that “employers have had to make a variety of other adjustments to deal with [recent] increases”.

Adding: ”The [national living wage] has been an ambitious long-term intervention in the labour market. The rate has increased faster than inflation, faster than average earnings and faster than most international comparators. This has raised pay for millions without costing jobs

”Our recommendations on the [national living wage] are conditioned on sustained economic growth, and this bar was more narrowly reached than in previous years. Nevertheless, the economy has continued to grow and the labour market has performed well overall.

”The Chancellor’s intentions for the next phase of the [national living wage] will mean further ambitious increases.”