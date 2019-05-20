Net-a-Porter adds new functions to app

Yoox Net-a-Porter Group (YNAP) has upgraded the Net-a-Porter iOS app as part of its mobile innovation programme.
Following the upgrade transactions should be smoother and faster. The app will also feature an all-new shoppable editorial platform that gives digital readers access to content such as travel tips and “what to wear” recommendations.
The new app incorporates YNAP’s in-house developed design system, Hive, which allows the group to introduce new features faster and will enable more personalised content.
Alison Loehnis, president – luxury division, at YNAP, said: “Our new app is perfect for the Net-a-Porter woman to access the world-class content, unrivalled product curation and exceptional services she wants.
“The new design is smooth and intuitive, giving our world-leading brands an even more visual platform and elevating our digital content experience to new heights. As a mobile-led business, always seeking to innovate, the technology allows us to be even smarter behind the scenes, meaning we can give everyone a unique experience that will be further personalised over time.”
