Luxury etailer Net-a-Porter is preparing to reopen its online operations, having temporarily ceased trading as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak last month, Drapers can reveal.

It is understood that Net-a-Porter is moving towards a gradual re-opening in the near future.

The etailer is currently testing new health and safety measures with a small number of volunteers on-site at its London-based distribution centre.



In March, the retailer said it would be temporarily closing its London warehouse until further notice to ensure the health and safety of its employees.

The retailer has since resumed taking orders on its UK website but told customers items would not be shipped until it could safely re-open its London warehouse.

It said that customers would have taken payment taken nine days after the order was placed, and is offering extended returns of 60 days.