New £90m northern outlet to open in 2021

A new designer shopping and leisure outlet in the north of England is expected to open in 2021.

Scotch Corner Designer Village will be situated on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire. The 250,000 sq ft scheme will feature up to 92 units in the first phase, 10 of which will be a range of casual dining restaurants and cafes.

The developer, Scotch Corner Richmond LLP, is investing £90m into the first phase of the scheme.

Around 23 fashion brands have already signed up, including Boss, Calvin Klein, Dune London, Regatta, Clarks, Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Levi’s, Mint Velvet, Joules, Gap and Skechers.

Sustainability and care for the environment are key elements of the design and operation of the scheme, which has ambitions for a “very good” BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) rating,

More than 10% of the car parking space will include electric vehicle charging points in phase one alongside the provision of new local bus services to create sustainable transport facilities.

Approximately 300 new trees will be planted in phase one, and more than 1,000 more new trees planted in future phases. The scheme will create around 330 jobs during construction and more than 1,000 once it is fully operational.

The developer also has ambitions to introduce a further retail phase, plus extensive indoor and outdoor leisure and sporting facilities, a home and garden centre, hotel, business lounge and dog-walking facilities and routes.