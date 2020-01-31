New Americas CEO at Scotch & Soda

Dutch fashion brand Scotch & Soda has appointed a new CEO for the Americas, as it continues to bolster its senior team.

Karis Durmer will take up the role in April. She joins from New York-based luxury brand Altuzarra, where she has been CEO for 8 years.

Durmer began her career in finance at investment banking firm, Bear Stearns in New York from 2001 to 2003. She then made the move to publishing as business manager at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.

She was corporate strategic planning director at Condé Nast from 2006 to 2008. Before joining Altuzarra in 2011, she took the role of VP stores at children’s retail activity concept Make Meaning.

Scotch & Soda has also appointed Ludovic Le Gourrierec to the newly created role of chief commercial officer. He has more than 25 years’ experience in the fashion industry in commercial roles at luxury houses including John Galliano and Lanvin. He led the menswear business for YSL and most recently at Stella McCartney since 2015.

In his new role, he will oversee retail, wholesale, ecommerce and franchise across all regions except for the Americas.

The appointments come after Stella McCartney president and CEO Frederick Lukoff joined Scotch & Soda as its chief executive in June.